799 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.66. 692,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

