746 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.13. 3,910,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $181.19 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

