$590.02 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) will announce sales of $590.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.68 million and the highest is $599.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 1,709,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

