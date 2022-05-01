$56.23 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will announce $56.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $61.00 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $275.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.23 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

