$557.32 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post $557.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.80 million and the lowest is $552.60 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $729.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after acquiring an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

