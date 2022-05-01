439 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.55. 2,873,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,332. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $477.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

