4,164 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.