$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 4,450,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,601. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

