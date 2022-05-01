$348.87 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will announce $348.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the highest is $352.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.