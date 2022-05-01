$343.69 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to announce $343.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. UDR posted sales of $309.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 2,958,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

