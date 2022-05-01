3,355 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

