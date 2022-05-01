$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

