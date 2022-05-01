29,521 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 4,200,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

