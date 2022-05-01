288 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.68. 1,100,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

