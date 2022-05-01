$270.20 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $270.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.19 million and the lowest is $261.49 million. WNS posted sales of $236.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSE WNS traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 212,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

