26,977 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

ISRG stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.30. 2,913,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

