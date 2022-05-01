2,553 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633 in the last three months.

NYSE LAW traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 258,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

