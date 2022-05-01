$227.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $227.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.