$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.