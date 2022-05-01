$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 3,721,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $19,925,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

