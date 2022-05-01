17,703 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 727,246 shares of company stock valued at $119,476,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.