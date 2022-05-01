17,600 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 200,631 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

JWN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 3,385,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,637. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.