1,743 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

