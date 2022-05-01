1,580 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 3,599,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,450. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

