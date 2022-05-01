$157.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will post $157.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.05 million to $158.55 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 603,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,263. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

