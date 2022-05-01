154,315 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,801. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

