1,520 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. 7,248,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,501. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

