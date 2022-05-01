1,486 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,782,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.52. 1,214,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

