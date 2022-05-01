$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.49 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Community by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

