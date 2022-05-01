$135.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report $135.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $137.00 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 534,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,749. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

