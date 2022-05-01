1,177 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 218,291 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $4,702,915 over the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. 342,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,044. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

