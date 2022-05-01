11,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,325,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,858. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

