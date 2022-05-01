-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 154,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,612. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

