$0.45 EPS Expected for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Gerdau (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.