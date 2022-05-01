$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $326.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

