$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 105,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

