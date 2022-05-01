$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

