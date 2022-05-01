-$0.06 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 528,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,097. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

