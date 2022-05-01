-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPH. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.72.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

