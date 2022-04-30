Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $248.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.33.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$105.00 during trading hours on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.41.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.