Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

