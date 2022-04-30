Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

