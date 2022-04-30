Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $281.34 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $281.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00258438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004043 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $720.44 or 0.01868424 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,010,731,424 coins and its circulating supply is 12,719,264,271 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.