Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $244,550.41 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $244,550.41 and approximately $364.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $252.44 or 0.00651770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

