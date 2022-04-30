Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00341385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00077525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00080442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003793 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006214 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

