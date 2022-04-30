Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

OR stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

