Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 104.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.