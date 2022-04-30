Zacks Investment Research Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of MGNX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

