Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of BRF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

