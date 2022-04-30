Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

